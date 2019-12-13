Construction of the Port of Duqm in Oman (VIDEO)

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has released a video about the Duqm project which involves the creation of an enormous port area that will house, among other things, a bulk terminal and a refinery.

The company is executing this engineering, procurement & construct contract for the Special Economic Zone Authority Duqm.

Operations began in 2017 with an intensive design and preparation phase, and extensive soil surveys.

The work included the construction of a large port basin and an entrance channel with a depth of 18 meters, and the construction of a kilometer-long quay wall and two 400-meter-long jetties.

Boskalis started the second phase of the major land reclamation for the port area in the first half of 2019.

 

