Van Oord Wins Eforie Coastal Protection Contract

Image source: Van Oord

Van Oord has been awarded a contract to reinforce the coast at the Romanian seaside resort of Eforie.

Existing coastal defenses will be redeveloped to make way for more nature-friendly alternatives.

Van Oord has been contracted by Administratia Bazinala de Apa Dobrogea-Litoral (ABA-DL) to design and build new groynes and beaches.

The pier and some of the current breakwaters will be removed, after which new constructions and beaches will protect the popular coastal town from erosion by the waves of the Black Sea. The new beaches will also boost the tourism sector.

Special attention will be paid to the environment within the project. Van Oord will place artificial reefs and biostructures on the Black Sea bed. These sustainable elements will stimulate and enrich marine life, said Van Oord.

After the design phase of about eighteen months, the construction of the groynes will start in 2021. Following completion, Van Oord will use a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) to restore the beaches.

The coastal reinforcement project is expected to be completed in 2023.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 11 – 17, ...

read more →

Miami Beach Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, has announced the award of a construction contract and a ...

read more →

Before and After the Sandcaping (VIDEO)

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has released this incredible video showing before, during and after the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Bacton to Walcott Scheme Opens

Van Oord, working as part of Team Van Oord, has successfully completed the Bacton to Walcott Coastal Management ...

read more →

CPRA Event in Port Sulphur

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has just announced that their Coastal Connections ...

read more →

Mozambique Deal for Van Oord

Dutch dredging specialist Van Oord, in consortium with TechnipFMC, has won a contract by Anadarko Moçambique Área ...

read more →

Mexican Deal for Van Oord

The Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave the go-ahead yesterday for the land reclamation works ...

read more →

Accelerating Climate Initiatives

Van Oord, an international contractor specializing in dredging, marine engineering and offshore projects, presented ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 18-24, 2019).   ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

IHC to Equip Van Oord's Duo

Royal IHC has won a contract for the design and delivery of the complete dredge installations for two new ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 18-24, 2019).   ...

read more →

Bacton-Walcott Deal for Van Oord

Van Oord, working as part of Team Van Oord, has signed the contract for the Bacton to Walcott Coastal Management ...

read more →

J.E. McAmis Wins Bonneville Job

J.E. McAmis, Inc. of Chico, California, recently won a rock removal and dredging project at Bonneville ...

read more →

First Use of the Hillblock in UK

Working on behalf of the Environment Agency, Team Van Oord has successfully completed an innovative scheme to ...

read more →

Dredging News That Marked 2018

With the 2018 dredging season now behind us, Dredging Today presents a recap of the most popular stories from the ...

read more →