USACE Closes Two More Breaches on Missouri River Levee System L-575

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District closed two outlet breaches on the Missouri River Levee System L-575 last week.

These are the fourth and fifth breaches to be closed on the L-575 system, providing an initial level of flood risk management to the area behind this downstream portion of the levee. The USACE team and contractor will now continue repairs on these breach locations while also focusing on the two remaining outlet breaches.

“The team remains focused on repairing the substantial damages caused by the 2019 flooding to the L-575 levee system, as we understand how important rehabilitating this levee as soon as possible is to the communities and landowners behind the levee.  Our plan is to continue to work every day that the weather allows us to push towards this goal,” said Corina Zhang, L-575 project resident engineer.

The Omaha District also awarded a $6.5M construction contract to Young’s General Contracting, Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Wednesday.

This contract will repair the L-561 Nishnabotna and High Creek Levee system, which is a left bank tributary levee system. According to USACE, this is the ninth contract awarded to fully repair a tributary levee system and the first to be awarded in the state of Missouri by the Omaha District.

“While a lot of the focus has been on the Missouri River Levee Systems, we also continue to have teams committed to restoring the smaller tributary levee systems as quickly as possible. We understand that these levee systems are vital to small communities and farmers across the Omaha District’s area of responsibility,” said Brent Cossette, Project Manager for the Omaha District Systems Restoration Team.

There are more than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, and tributaries that experienced significant flood damage since March 2019. Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair of the levee system efforts will take an extended period of time to complete, said USACE.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Klutina Wins Missouri Deal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded last week a $12 million construction contract to Klutina ...

read more →

Missouri Levee Repairs Continue

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District continues to complete repairs after record flooding earlier this ...

read more →

Watson (MO) Levee Closed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District completed a breach closure on levee L550 near Watson, Missouri ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Repairing Missouri River Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $10.3 million construction contract to repair the ...

read more →

L575a Deal for Weston Solutions

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $2.7 million contract Wednesday to build up the ...

read more →

Bartlett Levee Work Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, yesterday successfully completed the initial breach closure on ...

read more →

Levee L575 Near Percival Repaired

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District completed an initial breach closure on levee L575 near Percival, ...

read more →

Contract for L550 Levee Repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District awarded a $22.1 million contract to Weston Solutions of ...

read more →

Levee L611-614 Breach Closure

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers , Omaha District, completed the initial breach closure on levee L611-614 near ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Contract for Bartlett Levee Works

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded an $249,218 contract yesterday to close a breach in the ...

read more →

Newt Marine to Repair L601 Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded an $8.5 million contract Wednesday to close a breach in ...

read more →

Levee L575b Works on the Way

An Ellicott dredge is on its way to Levee L575b for a repair work on one of the breaches along the Missouri River ...

read more →

Union Dike Work Complete

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, completed initial repairs a day earlier than scheduled on the ...

read more →

Union Dike Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, has awarded a contract for an emergency levee breach repair on ...

read more →

Draft EA for Missouri Available

A draft environmental assessment for levee repairs along the left–descending bank of the Missouri River and at one ...

read more →