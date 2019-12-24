Meeting on Tacoma Harbor Navigation Set for January

A public meeting is scheduled for January 15 about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tacoma Harbor Navigation Improvement Project draft feasibility report and draft environmental assessment (EA).

Sessions begin at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Moore Branch of the Tacoma Public Library in Tacoma, Washington, said USACE.

The meeting will focus on the Corps’ draft report and draft EA resulting from a General Investigation of dredging the Blair Waterway to improve navigation at the Port of Tacoma.

USACE officials will begin each session with an open house followed by a presentation and an opportunity to comment on the Corps’ report.

The Corps is accepting public comments on the draft report and EA for a 60-day period beginning December 18, 2019, and ending February 16, 2020.