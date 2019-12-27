2020 WEDA Midwest Chapter Meeting Set for March 24-26

The 2020 WEDA Midwest Chapter Meeting will be held on March 24-26, in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The event will offer individuals and firms an opportunity to make presentations in the following areas: sediment investigation, environmental dredging, navigational dredging, coast/shoreline protection and restoration, sediment management and re-use, surveying, etc.

According to the organizers, the meeting is planned as a two-day session, with a great lineup of presentations and amazing speakers that will share their knowledge in different fields of the industry.

The general schedule will be:

  • Tuesday March 24: Ice Breaker Reception at hotel at 6:00 PM;
  • Wednesday, March 25: Presentations in morning, lunch & tour in the afternoon;
  • Thursday, March 26: Presentations in morning. Conference ends at noon.

The Midwest Chapter of WEDA represents Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ontario, Canada.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

WEDA Annual Summit & Expo '20

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has announced the First Call for Abstracts for its annual Dredging Summit ...

read more →

Coastal Engineering Event in Spain

ICCE 2020 – 14. International Conference on Coastal Engineering is set to take place from March 26-27, 2020, ...

read more →

WEDA 2020 Excellence Awards

Each year the Western Dredging Association presents Environmental Excellence Awards to outstanding projects at its ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Spotlight on Gulf Coast Market

The Board of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Western Dredging Association (WEDA) is hosting their Fall 2019 ...

read more →

WEDA Fall 2019 Event in Texas

The Board of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has announced that their Fall 2019 ...

read more →

WEDA Pacific Chapter in California

The Western Dredging Association is gearing up for the Pacific Chapter WEDA Fall 2019 Conference that will be held ...

read more →

Eastern Chapter in Wilmington, DE

The Board of the Eastern Chapter has announced that the Eastern Chapter Western Dredging Association Fall 2019 ...

read more →

WEDA Dredging 101 Short Course

The Dredging 101 – “Basics of Dredging, Dredged Material Management and Environmental Considerations” short ...

read more →

Special Recognition for GLNPO

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has presented a “Special Recognition Award” to the Great Lakes National ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

WEDA Award for Craig Vogt

At the annual meeting of the Western Dredging Association (WEDA) held June 5-7, in Chicago, Illinois, President and ...

read more →

Chicago to Host WEDA 2019 Event

Western Dredging Association (WEDA) 2019 Summit & Expo will be held at the Hilton Chicago on Michigan Avenue in ...

read more →

Journal of Dredging Released

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has just released its latest edition of the Journal of Dredging. The ...

read more →

WEDA Midwest Chapter Next Week

The 2019 WEDA Midwest Chapter Meeting is set to begin next week at the Embassy Suites Memphis, Tennessee. The ...

read more →

CPRA Releases Plan for 2020

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) released its draft Annual Plan Fiscal Year 2020 ...

read more →

2019 WEDA Midwest Chapter

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has revealed details about the 2019 Midwest Chapter meeting. The meeting ...

read more →