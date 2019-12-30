Conference on Coastal Engineering in Madrid

Image source: Coastal Frontiers

ICCE 2020 – 14. International Conference on Coastal Engineering is set to take place from March 26-27, 2020, in Madrid, Spain.

This event will bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Coastal Engineering.

It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Coastal Engineering.

ICCE 2020 has teamed up with the Special Journal Issue on Coastal Engineering. A number of selected high-impact full text papers will also be considered for the special journal issues.

All submitted papers will have the opportunity to be considered for this Special Journal Issue, said the organizers. The paper selection will be carried out during the peer review process as well as at the conference presentation stage.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia's leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress "Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging" in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia's economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country's inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

