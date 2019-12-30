IADC Releases New Terra et Aqua

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) recently released the latest edition of their Terra et Aqua magazine.

New Terra features articles covering dredging projects as well as the topics of safety, socio-economics, technical innovations and the environment, including:

MAPPING WATER QUALITY WITH DRONES: TEST CASE IN TEXEL

Winning co-author Liesbeth De Keukelaere the Young Author Award, an article about the pilot test case organised at the Prins Hendrik Zanddijk project in Texel, The Netherlands, demonstrating drone technology for water quality monitoring.

FORMER ZEPHYR REFINERY: FIRE SUPPRESSION DITCH AREA PROJECT

Situated in Muskegon, Michigan, the project provided numerous environmental benefits related to the remediation of legacy sediment contamination as well as restoration of the habitat into a more diverse wetland system.

DREDGING INNOVATION: FLOATING LINE CONNECTING SYSTEM

The nomination which won the IADC’s Safety Award 2019 was unveiled at IADC’s Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, India.

ECOSYSTEM SERVICES ASSESSMENT OF THE PRINS HENDRIK ZANDDIJK

This study examines which and, if possible, how much more ecosystem services are provided by the most recent nature inspired coastal protection project Prins Hendrik Zanddijk, in comparison with a traditional concrete and asphalt construction.