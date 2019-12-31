Busy January Ahead for GLDD

Image source: GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has just announced the receipt of several major dredging contracts totaling $83 million.

The awarded work includes:

  • Charlotte/Sarasota Regional Beach Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $30.5 million);
  • South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging (Maintenance, Georgia and North Carolina, $13.9 million);
  • Chester, Pennsylvania Modification Project (Capital, Pennsylvania, $13.7 million);
  • Hunting Island State Park Project (Coastal Protection, South Carolina, $11.4 million);
  • Tybee Island Shore Protection Project (Coastal Protection, Georgia, $13.8 million).

The Charlotte/Sarasota Regional Beach Project involves beach renourishment to restore the critically eroded shorelines on Manasota Key and Knight Islands in Florida. Work will start in January 2020, said GLDD.

The South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging Project, also expected to commence in January 2020, will involve annual maintenance work on Brunswick, Savannah, Wilmington and Morehead City Harbors.

The Chester, Pennsylvania Modification Project involves work to complete the multi-year Delaware River Deepening Program. The modification work includes the pretreatment of rock and dredging of the final high spots, which is the last stage of deepening the channel from the Atlantic Ocean to Philadelphia. This project is expected to be completed by the end of January 2020.

The Hunting Island State Park Project will place additional sand onto two miles of the barrier island’s beach that were eroded after major storm events. This project will begin and complete in the first quarter of 2020, according to GLDD.

The Tybee Island Shore Protection Project involves the replenishment of sand lost due to the Irma and Maria storm events and work to maintain and improve the resiliency of the beaches. This project is estimated to be completed in February 2020.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

