Busy January Ahead for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has just announced the receipt of several major dredging contracts totaling $83 million.

The awarded work includes:

Charlotte/Sarasota Regional Beach Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $30.5 million);

South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging (Maintenance, Georgia and North Carolina, $13.9 million);

Chester, Pennsylvania Modification Project (Capital, Pennsylvania, $13.7 million);

Hunting Island State Park Project (Coastal Protection, South Carolina, $11.4 million);

Tybee Island Shore Protection Project (Coastal Protection, Georgia, $13.8 million).

The Charlotte/Sarasota Regional Beach Project involves beach renourishment to restore the critically eroded shorelines on Manasota Key and Knight Islands in Florida. Work will start in January 2020, said GLDD.

The South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging Project, also expected to commence in January 2020, will involve annual maintenance work on Brunswick, Savannah, Wilmington and Morehead City Harbors.

The Chester, Pennsylvania Modification Project involves work to complete the multi-year Delaware River Deepening Program. The modification work includes the pretreatment of rock and dredging of the final high spots, which is the last stage of deepening the channel from the Atlantic Ocean to Philadelphia. This project is expected to be completed by the end of January 2020.

The Hunting Island State Park Project will place additional sand onto two miles of the barrier island’s beach that were eroded after major storm events. This project will begin and complete in the first quarter of 2020, according to GLDD.

The Tybee Island Shore Protection Project involves the replenishment of sand lost due to the Irma and Maria storm events and work to maintain and improve the resiliency of the beaches. This project is estimated to be completed in February 2020.