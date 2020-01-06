Conference on Coastal Engineering in Madrid

zoom Image source: Coastal Frontiers

ICCE 2020 – 14. International Conference on Coastal Engineering is set to take place from March 26-27, 2020, in Madrid, Spain.

This event will bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Coastal Engineering.

It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Coastal Engineering.

ICCE 2020 has teamed up with the Special Journal Issue on Coastal Engineering. A number of selected high-impact full text papers will also be considered for the special journal issues.

All submitted papers will have the opportunity to be considered for this Special Journal Issue, said the organizers. The paper selection will be carried out during the peer review process as well as at the conference presentation stage.