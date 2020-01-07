Inland Dredging Wraps Up Work on Ten Memphis District Harbors

USACE photo by Jessica Haas

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Memphis District has several missions associated with the Mississippi River. One of the most important is to keep the river channel at a depth that allows the river barge industry to dependably transport goods up and down the river.

To deliver on this charge, the Memphis District awarded a contract/task order in the amount of $7,987,200 to the Inland Dredging Company in April of 2019.

On December 23, 2019, Inland Dredging Co. completed all work with a total of 1,289,598 cubic yards of sediment dredged from all 10 Memphis District Harbors.

“The contract funded the mobilization, demobilization, downstream and upstream towing, as well as the dredging itself for all 10 harbors,” Operations Project Manager Vickie L. Watson said. “They [Inland Dredging Co.] started in July [2019] in the Memphis Harbor/McKellar Lake with a focus on the mouth of the harbor because that’s where we seem to have the most sediment.”

USACE photo by Jessica Haas

Harbors dredged included the Elvis Stahr Harbor, Northwest Tennessee Regional Harbor, New Madrid Harbor Mile 889, New Madrid County Harbor, Caruthersville Harbor, Osceola Harbor, Helena Harbor, Helena Harbor Phillips County, Wolf River Harbor, and the Memphis Harbor/McKellar Lake.

All 10 harbors have been dredged annually since 2015. This becomes particularly important during high-water events like earlier in 2019.

“Every harbor was affected by the high water, but because we have dredged every year over the last four years, it was easy to remove the sediment that was placed,” Watson noted. “We didn’t have any flood-related damages in our harbors and that’s because of the maintenance work we do every year.”

Maintenance efforts go a long way in ensuring river traffic runs as smoothly as possible, and dredging is one key function the Memphis District prioritizes.

“These harbors serve as vital links to rail and highway transportation systems in the region, helping to deliver products and commodities to and from global markets,” Watson explained. “Without regular maintenance dredging, barges eventually couldn’t make their way up and down the river and in and out of the harbors as needed – this is why we [USACE] dredge and why it is so important to do so.”

 

By Jessica Haas, Public Affairs Specialist, Memphis District

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Protecting the Great Lakes

Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters have urged the Department of the Army and the Office of ...

read more →

Shoalwater Bay Work Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, has completed work responding to a request for assistance from ...

read more →

Bumper Season for Dredge Hurley

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District’s Dredge Hurley has returned to its home port of Ensley Engineer ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

New Dragline Machine for USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District recently awarded a $15 million contract to construct a new ...

read more →

Surveying Lake Ontario Harbors

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District employees from the Planning Management team have been out in ...

read more →

Memphis Dredging in Full Swing

Inland Dredging Company, a Dyersburg, Tennessee based contractor, is nine days into dredging in McKellar Lake ...

read more →

Galloper Dredging Wraps Up

Land and Water, a UK based inland waterway and coastal environmental engineering company, recently completed ...

read more →

New Buffalo Dredging Wraps Up

Maintenance dredging operations in Michigan’s New Buffalo and South Haven Harbors were successfully completed last ...

read more →

BAM Wraps Up Saqr Port Project

BAM International, the operating company of Royal BAM Group active outside Europe, has successfully completed Phase ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Eau Gallie River Dredge Wraps Up

The St. Johns River Water Management District, Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), state and ...

read more →

DeFazio Introduces H.R. 440 Act

Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Peter DeFazio, last week introduced H.R. 440 the ...

read more →

Newhaven Leveling Wraps Up

Tug Masters from Shoreham Port’s Marine Team completed vital seabed leveling works in nearby Newhaven Port last ...

read more →

Baltimore Dredging Wraps Up

﻿ The latest round of the Baltimore Harbor maintenance dredging scheme is now officially completed, the U.S. Army ...

read more →

Support for 35 Port Projects in BC

The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Jonathan Wilkinson, along with the Member of ...

read more →

2019 WEDA Midwest Chapter

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has revealed details about the 2019 Midwest Chapter meeting. The meeting ...

read more →