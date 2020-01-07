Six Proposals for University Lakes Project

The Louisiana State University (LSU) Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, has received six proposals from highly qualified local and national firms in response to its request for proposals seeking a project adviser for the University Lakes Project.

The RFP was issued December 9, 2019, with a response deadline of 5 p.m. CST last Friday, January 3, 2020.

“The LSU REFF expects that the University Lakes Project Management Committee will select a project adviser from the group of RFP responders by January 17, 2020. As was announced last month, the committee anticipates engaging a designer in spring 2020 and engaging a contractor for dredging and construction by January 2021,” said Louisiana State University in their latest release.

Responders to the RFP were a joint venture of Ankura Consulting Group LLC, Commonwealth James LLC, Sherman Strategies LLC, and Miles Granderson LLC; a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS; Bob Jacobsen PE LLC; Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.; a joint venture of Partners in Energy LLC and Providence Engineering and Environmental Group LLC; and a joint venture of Stantec and KPMG LLP.