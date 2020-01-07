Six Proposals for University Lakes Project

The Louisiana State University (LSU) Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, has received six proposals from highly qualified local and national firms in response to its request for proposals seeking a project adviser for the University Lakes Project.

The RFP was issued December 9, 2019, with a response deadline of 5 p.m. CST last Friday, January 3, 2020.

“The LSU REFF expects that the University Lakes Project Management Committee will select a project adviser from the group of RFP responders by January 17, 2020. As was announced last month, the committee anticipates engaging a designer in spring 2020 and engaging a contractor for dredging and construction by January 2021,” said Louisiana State University in their latest release.

Responders to the RFP were a joint venture of Ankura Consulting Group LLC, Commonwealth James LLC, Sherman Strategies LLC, and Miles Granderson LLC; a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS; Bob Jacobsen PE LLC; Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.; a joint venture of Partners in Energy LLC and Providence Engineering and Environmental Group LLC; and a joint venture of Stantec and KPMG LLP.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

