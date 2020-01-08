2020 WEDA Midwest Chapter Meeting Set for March 24-26

The 2020 WEDA Midwest Chapter Meeting will be held on March 24-26, in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The event will offer individuals and firms an opportunity to make presentations in the following areas: sediment investigation, environmental dredging, navigational dredging, coast/shoreline protection and restoration, sediment management and re-use, surveying, etc.

According to the organizers, the meeting is planned as a two-day session, with a great lineup of presentations and amazing speakers that will share their knowledge in different fields of the industry.

The general schedule will be:

Tuesday March 24 : Ice Breaker Reception at hotel at 6:00 PM;

: Ice Breaker Reception at hotel at 6:00 PM; Wednesday, March 25 : Presentations in morning, lunch & tour in the afternoon;

: Presentations in morning, lunch & tour in the afternoon; Thursday, March 26: Presentations in morning. Conference ends at noon.

The Midwest Chapter of WEDA represents Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ontario, Canada.