IADC Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation in Delft
The International Association of Dredging Companies’ (IADC) Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation is set to take place on June 8-12, 2020, in Delft, the Netherlands.
To optimize the chances of the successful completion of a project, contracting parties should, from the start, fully understand the requirements of a dredging project, said IADC.
Their five-day seminar strives to provide an understanding of the basics of dredging through lectures and workshops which are given by industry experts in a classroom setting for a hands-on experience.
The topics addressed by the seminar make it ideal for attendees meeting the following conditions:
- (Starting) Employees of Dredging contractors;
- Engineers;
- Consultants;
- Environmental consultants;
- (Future) Decision makers and their advisers in governments;
- Port and Harbor authorities;
- Off-shore companies;
- Other organisations that have to execute dredging projects.