IADC Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation in Delft

Image source: IADC

The International Association of Dredging Companies’ (IADC) Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation is set to take place on June 8-12, 2020, in Delft, the Netherlands.

To optimize the chances of the successful completion of a project, contracting parties should, from the start, fully understand the requirements of a dredging project, said IADC.

Their five-day seminar strives to provide an understanding of the basics of dredging through lectures and workshops which are given by industry experts in a classroom setting for a hands-on experience.

The topics addressed by the seminar make it ideal for attendees meeting the following conditions:

  • (Starting) Employees of Dredging contractors;
  • Engineers;
  • Consultants;
  • Environmental consultants;
  • (Future) Decision makers and their advisers in governments;
  • Port and Harbor authorities;
  • Off-shore companies;
  • Other organisations that have to execute dredging projects.

 

