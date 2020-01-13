Sea Bright to Long Branch Beachfill Project (VIDEO)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, has released a video about the Sea Bright to Long Branch Beach Restoration Project.

In the video, Jason Shea, project manager, USACE New York District, discusses the ongoing beach restoration work as part of the Sandy Hook to Barnegat Inlet N.J. Coastal Storm Risk Management and Erosion Control Project.

This particular project, awarded to Weeks Marine, includes beach restoration at Sea Bright, Monmouth, and Long Branch beaches.

According to Jason Shea, work on this 26.2 million beach renourishment project started in December 2019 and will continue till April 2020.

The works will restore more than 1.3 million cubic yards of sand to beaches that suffer from erosion caused by tidal activity and storms.

 

