Meeting on Tacoma Harbor Navigation Set for Tomorrow

Image source: Port of Skagit

A public meeting on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tacoma Harbor Navigation Improvement Project draft feasibility report and draft environmental assessment (EA) will take place on January 15.

Sessions begin at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Moore Branch of the Tacoma Public Library in Tacoma, Washington, said USACE.

The meeting will focus on the Corps’ draft report and draft EA resulting from a General Investigation of dredging the Blair Waterway to improve navigation at the Port of Tacoma.

USACE officials will begin each session with an open house followed by a presentation and an opportunity to comment on the Corps’ report.

The Corps is accepting public comments on the draft report and EA for a 60-day period beginning December 18, 2019, and ending February 16, 2020.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Lower Newport Plan on Display

The City of Newport Beach will host a meeting on the Lower Newport Harbor Channel Dredging and Confined Aquatic ...

read more →

USACE to Host Meeting in Pinole

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco District, will host a public meeting on Wednesday, November 13, to ...

read more →

Meeting on Big Fishweir Creek

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, will host a community meeting Tuesday, October 29 at ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Ryba Wins Buffalo Contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has awarded a $2.029 million contract to conduct dredging in ...

read more →

Miami Assessment Out for Review

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced a draft environmental assessment and proposed finding of no ...

read more →

Ryba to Dredge Sandusky Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has awarded a $1.364 million contract to conduct dredging of the ...

read more →

Fairport Contract for Luedtke

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has awarded a $1.131 million contract to conduct dredging of ...

read more →

Rochester Deal for Ryba Marine

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has awarded a 1.5 million contract to conduct dredging in the ...

read more →

Indiana Harbor Works on the Way

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and East Chicago Waterway Management District will hold a public meeting to ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

The Miami Study Event This Friday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District staff will host a public teleconference April 26 from 11 ...

read more →

CIRIA Event Starts Tomorrow

Construction industry research and information association CIRIA will be the organizer of an event that will ...

read more →

Winona Meeting Tomorrow

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is set to host a public meeting to gather public input into ...

read more →

Meeting on POLB Deepening

A meeting on the Port of Long Beach Deep Draft Navigation Feasibility Study and Channel Deepening Project, a joint ...

read more →

Kotzebue Meeting Next Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Alaska District will host a public meeting next week to present the ...

read more →

Spotlight on Blair Waterway Study

Officials with the Port of Tacoma and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, will hold a public ...

read more →