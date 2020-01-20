VIDEO: Supreme Central Allied Dredge Case Study

Supreme Manufacturing, a Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, based custom designer and builder of high quality conveyor systems, storage tanks and hoppers, has just released this very interesting video named ‘Supreme Central Allied Dredge Case Study’.

From sand and gravel to talc, coal to steel, cement to agriculture, if it needs to be stored, conveyed, loaded, or dredged, Supreme Manufacturing can design and fabricate the equipment necessary to get the job done.

Supreme Manufacturing also specializes in refurbishing existing equipment.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Top Dredging Videos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular videos from the past year.   Royal IHC VIDEO: ...

read more →

Milestone for the Everett Project

Port of Everett (WA) together with the contractor have reached a new milestone on the Central Marina project. The ...

read more →

Dredging the River Parrett VIDEO

﻿ Dredging of the River Parrett on the Somerset Levels is a major spectacle. See how it’s being done for ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Bell Pump Busy in the North Sea

﻿ A pump from Bell Dredging Pumps B.V. was used recently in the construction of an offshore wind farm in the North ...

read more →

Real-Time Mercury Remediation

﻿ Eddy Pump Corporation, a California based dredge equipment and pump manufacturer, has just released this very ...

read more →

Kalamazoo River CAG Event

An Environmental Protection Agency community advisory group (CAG) will host a meeting to discuss the cleanup of a ...

read more →

UK’s First Sandscaping Scheme (VIDEO)

North Norfolk District Council yesterday presented the latest video demonstrating the work undertaken under the ...

read more →

Bahrain Bans Sand Dredging

Bahrain’s HRH Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has ordered the relevant authorities in the ...

read more →

Woomera Working in Cairns (VIDEO)

Australia’s largest backhoe dredge – the giant Woomera has been busy lately clearing the hard clays from the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Samuel de Champlain Conversion

﻿ MAN Energy Solutions has just released this very interesting video about the conversion of trailing suction ...

read more →

Maumelle Project on the Table

The Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District, is inviting comments to assist in the preparation and evaluation ...

read more →

Beneficial Use of Sediments

The latest Central Dredging Association (CEDA) publications, covering the most recent work from the CEDA Working ...

read more →

South Central Coast Study Events

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, is hosting two public meetings to gather input on the ...

read more →

Assembly of the 2000th Pump

﻿ Two weeks ago, Royal IHC symbolically handed over the 2,000th dredge pump to be built by the company to its new ...

read more →

Sand Shifter Busy in Cotuit Bay

Barnstable County has just released this short video of their new dredger, M/V Sand Shifter and the work currently ...

read more →