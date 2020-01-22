New Sand Arrives at Bald Head Island

zoom Image source: Bald Head Island Happenings

The State of North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have announced an additional $2.9 million to reimburse expenses to restore hurricane- and tropical storm-related beach damage.

The funds include reimbursing the replacement of beach sand in the Village of Bald Head Island, NC.

Hurricane Florence’s storm surge damaged the coastal community’s beach and eroded sand. Bald Head Island will replenish its beach with more than 215,000 cubic yards of sand.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

“Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs,” said FEMA in its release.

FEMA’s share for the latest Bald Head Island project is more than $2.1 million and the state’s share is more than $730,000.

More than $109 million has been approved to restore North Carolina beaches since the 2018 storms.

In addition to Bald Head Island, the towns of Emerald Isle, Holden Beach, Indian Beach, Pine Knoll Shores and Topsail Beach have been approved for beach restoration funding.