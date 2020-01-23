Eastern Chapter WEDA Fall 2020 Conference Taking Place in Charleston

The Board of the Eastern Chapter has just announced that the Eastern Chapter Western Dredging Association Fall 2020 Conference will be held in Historic Charleston, SC.

The conference is taking place from Wednesday, October 14, through Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston.

According to the announcement, since last year’s revamped meeting proved to be a huge success in Wilmington, DE, with registrations and exhibits far exceeding previous years, the Eastern Chapter Board has reserved larger meeting and vendor spaces for 2020.

The Board also added that they are currently developing the final schedule and will send out additional information in the coming weeks.

Tentative Agenda

  • Wednesday (10/14/20) afternoon will start the program with an opportunity to take the Dredging 101 course. That will be followed by an Ice Breaker from 6-9 PM.
  • Thursday (10/15/20) agenda will consist of technical presentations and a luncheon program that will allow members to meet with USACE district representatives on a one on one basis. The Board is currently developing an event for Thursday and will provide additional information in the coming weeks.
  • Friday (10/16/20) will continue with a half day of technical presentations and conclude with chapter business at about noon.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

