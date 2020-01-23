Eastern Chapter WEDA Fall 2020 Conference Taking Place in Charleston

The Board of the Eastern Chapter has just announced that the Eastern Chapter Western Dredging Association Fall 2020 Conference will be held in Historic Charleston, SC.

The conference is taking place from Wednesday, October 14, through Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston.

According to the announcement, since last year’s revamped meeting proved to be a huge success in Wilmington, DE, with registrations and exhibits far exceeding previous years, the Eastern Chapter Board has reserved larger meeting and vendor spaces for 2020.

The Board also added that they are currently developing the final schedule and will send out additional information in the coming weeks.

Tentative Agenda