EPA Announces Plan to Advance Detroit River Cleanup

Photo Credit: Friends of the Detroit River

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has signed a $2.5 million agreement to design a project that will remediate contaminated sediment and create a substantial new habitat at the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, a waterfront park being developed in Detroit.

The contaminated sediment is within the Detroit River Area of Concern (AOC), identified by the United States and Canada as one of 43 toxic hotspots in the Great Lakes basin.

Work will be funded through a Great Lakes Legacy Act cost-sharing partnership with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

“EPA is proud to play a part in the revitalization of Detroit’s waterfront by partnering with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to remove legacy contamination, improve habitat and boost economic growth along the Detroit River,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator/Great Lakes National Program Manager Kurt Thiede“This exciting project advances our efforts to restore the Detroit River Area of Concern and is yet another example of progress being made under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.”

The project agreement allows EPA to evaluate and develop a plan to remediate contaminated sediment along the shoreline of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, a 22-acre site located between Rosa Parks Boulevard and Eighth Street along the Detroit Riverfront.

Work will also include habitat restoration in a cove that will provide important fisheries habitat for the AOC.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy has agreed to contribute nearly $900,000 to the total project cost of $2.5 million.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Kalamazoo Cleanup to Continue

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a $245 million agreement for the cleanup of the Allied ...

read more →

NYS: $43 Million for 31 Projects

The New York State is providing $43 million to advance 31 projects in Oswego and Cayuga counties as part of the ...

read more →

Kalamazoo River CAG Event

An Environmental Protection Agency community advisory group (CAG) will host a meeting to discuss the cleanup of a ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

CERB to Meet in Detroit

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, has just announced that the 96th Coastal Engineering Research ...

read more →

$26M for Grand Calumet Cleanup

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has just announced that a $26 million cleanup will begin this month ...

read more →

Lower Willamette River Deal Inked

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced an agreement in principle with the city of Portland ...

read more →

Milestone for Howards Bay

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday announced a $13.8 million cleanup of Howards Bay in ...

read more →

Jan De Nul Wants Money Back

Jan De Nul Group is demanding the repayment of all installments paid to Croatia’s troubled Uljanik Shipyard, ...

read more →

NY to Sue EPA Over Hudson PCB

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia A. James have announced that New York State intends ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Two Actions on Upper Hudson

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking two distinct steps on the Upper Hudson River PCB cleanup ...

read more →

Final Season of Fox River Dredging

The Fox River Cleanup Project is moving into the final stage with the 11th season of dredging works now underway in ...

read more →

BWDB Plan Includes Dredging

The Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has unveiled a plan to repair embankments in four upazilas ...

read more →

Dredging Part of AWI Plan

The United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia have entered into an agreement under which the U.S Environmental ...

read more →

Tullahan River Project Announced

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday formalized a ...

read more →

EPA, Glatfelter Agree $20.5M Deal

P.H. Glatfelter Company has agreed to pay $20.5 million to reimburse past U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ...

read more →