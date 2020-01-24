Benelux Consortium Eyes Stake in IHC

Image source: IHC

A consortium of marine companies and investors from around the Benelux is considering taking a stake in ailing shipbuilder Royal IHC, newspapers FD and De Tijd reported.

The FD cited banking sources as saying the consortium was led by Luxembourg-based investor Hal Trust, together with dredging firms DEME of Belgium and Van Oord of the Netherlands.

Privately-held IHC reported a loss of 80.6 million euros ($89.42 million) on sales of 942 million euros in 2018 and has been looking for fresh capital since the summer of 2019.

A spokesman for the company confirmed to the papers that the company is in talks with “a consortium” but declined to identify its members, according to Reuters.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

