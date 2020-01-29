PHOTO: Testing CSD Julia

The testing operations of the mining cutter suction dredger (CSD) Julia, built for Kenmare Resources plc, are currently taking place at the Moma Mine in Mozambique.

The CSD Julia is the third dredger in Kenmare’s operation that’s designed and built by Royal IHC.

Its design is based on the success of the first two IHC dredgers in Kenmare’s fleet, Mary-Ann and Catarina.

The dredger is expected to operate at 600tph with the potential to be upgraded to 1,500tph in the future.

Royal IHC launched the CSD Julia for Kenmare Resources on May 20, 2019, at its shipyard in Kinderdijk, the Netherlands.

The dredger was dismantled and than shipped from the Netherlands to Mozambique. It arrived at Nacala Port on October 1, 2019, after a one month long journey.