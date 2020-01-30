IADC Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation in Delft

The International Association of Dredging Companies’ (IADC) Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation is set to take place on June 8-12, 2020, in Delft, the Netherlands.

Last year, 24 participants successfully finished this well-known five-day seminar.

“With this seminar, IADC strives to provide an understanding of the basics of dredging through lectures and workshops which are given by industry experts in a classroom setting for a hands-on experience. The workshop’s exercises cover a complete tender process for a fictional dredging project, from start to finish,” said IADC in its release.

All presentations and workshops are given by lecturers who are experts in the field of dredging (Boskalis, Jan De Nul, DEME and Van Oord).

The seminar also includes a site visit to the shipyard of dredging contractor Van Oord.