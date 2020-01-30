PHOTO: Pampus Dredging Moves Ahead

Image source: Wasa

Wasa Dredging, a Finnish water construction company, today shared this beautiful photo of their backhoe dredger Harald on the Norrköping Port’s, Pampus Harbor deepening project.

Works are progressing according to plan in the Port of Norrköping, where Wasa Dredging as the main contractor – besides dredging works – also performs the removal of contaminated masses and the installation of sheet piles.

For this $9.3 million cleanup program, Wasa is using the dredger Harald, combined dredger and drilling rig Boulder, split-barges Jenna and Laura and 2 tugboats.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

