York New Jersey Harbor and Tributaries Study on Display

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, in cooperation with non-federal sponsors the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, announces a public meeting for the New York New Jersey Harbor and Tributaries (NYNJHAT) Study on February 27, 2020 in Rockaway Park, Queens.

This coastal storm risk management study covers the New York & New Jersey Harbor and tidally-affected tributaries encompassing all of New York City, the Hudson River to Troy, NY; the lower Passaic, Hackensack, Rahway, and Raritan Rivers; and the Upper and Lower Bays of New York Harbor, Newark, Jamaica, Raritan and Sandy Hook Bays; the Kill Van Kull, Arthur Kill and East River tidal straits; and western Long Island Sound.

This Study covers one of nine focus areas identified in the USACE North Atlantic Coast Comprehensive Study (NACCS) Report, issued January 2015, warranting further analysis.

According to USACE, the Study is authorized by Public Law 84-71, June 15, 1955 (69 Stat. 132) which directs the examination of damages in coastal and tidal areas due to coastal storms such as hurricanes “and of possible means of preventing loss of human lives and damages to property, with due consideration of the economics of proposed breakwaters, seawalls, dikes, dams, and other structures, warning services, or other measures which might be required.” 

At this public meeting, USACE will update stakeholders and the public on tasks underway since release of the Interim Report in February 2019.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Boost for Greenwood Lake

The Assembly Appropriations Committee has approved Assemblyman Jay Webber’s legislation (A3804) creating a fund to ...

read more →

USACE Mission Continues

It’s been seven years since the Army Corps’ New York District began its mission in response to Hurricane ...

read more →

NYNJHAT Meeting This Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New York District, in cooperation with non-federal sponsors, the NYS ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

DonJon Wins Newark Bay Gig

DonJon Marine Co. Inc., from Hillside, New Jersey, has signed a $43.4 million contract for the Newark Bay ...

read more →

Collier County Study on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the non-Federal Sponsor, Collier County, Florida, are about to hold an ...

read more →

Oswego Breakwater Work Begins

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, began construction of a maintenance repair on Thursday, July ...

read more →

Buffalo Bayou Project Update

Texas Representative Lizzie Fletcher visited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District’s Addicks Field ...

read more →

Back Bays Study on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its partners, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and ...

read more →

The Miami Study Event This Friday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District staff will host a public teleconference April 26 from 11 ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

VIDEO: Hurricane Sandy Recovery

Following Sandy, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New York District has made great progress in its mission ...

read more →

Seven Meetings on NYNJHATS

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New York District and partner agencies are inviting public input regarding ...

read more →

$22.023M for Buffalo District

The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2020 released Tuesday includes more than $4.827 billion in discretionary ...

read more →

Back Bays Study Report Released

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are seeking public ...

read more →

HATS Interim Report Released

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, released an Interim Report for the NY & NJ Harbor and ...

read more →

VIDEO: Scarborough Silt Removal

﻿ Scarborough Properties, a full service real estate development company headquartered in southern New Jersey, has ...

read more →