VIDEO: Spotlight on Dubai Harbor Masterplan

Just a stone’s throw from Dubai’s iconic Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, the project involved reclaiming 60 hectares of additional land and constructing huge quay walls and a new marina in the azure blue water.

Set to open in October 2020, Dubai Harbor is a unique and luxurious waterfront development that combines world-class maritime facilities with the most advanced cruise terminals and the largest marina in the region.

Dubai Harbor’s state-of-the-art cruise facility can accommodate the world’s largest cruise ships.

The cruise terminals, currently under construction, can dock the largest existing and forthcoming cruise ships and the marina can ultimately accommodate 1,100 yachts up to 160 meters in length.

All these new facilities will help the metropolis achieve its ambition of welcoming 20 million tourists in 2020.

Van Oord completed its work for the Dubai Harbor Masterplan by the end of 2019.

