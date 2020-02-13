Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure Course in Nootdorp

zoom Image source: CEDA

For professionals involved in dredging-related activities for water infrastructure development, CEDA and IADC will host the Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure Course on 23-24 June in Hotel Van der Valk Den Haag in Nootdorp, near to Den Haag, the Netherlands.

The course is based on the associations’ flagship guidebook with the same title.

At this 2-day course, participants will learn how to achieve dredging projects that fulfill primary functional requirements while adding value to the natural and socio-economic systems by acquiring an understanding of these systems in the context of dredging as well as stakeholder engagement throughout a project’s development, said CEDA.

This course is based on the CEDA-IADC guidebook Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure which was published in 2018.

Experienced lecturers will inform about the latest thinking and approaches, explain methodologies and techniques as well as demonstrate – through numerous practical examples – how to implement this information in practice with challenging workshops and case studies.