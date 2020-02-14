APM Terminals Restarts Poti Port Expansion Permit Process

Image source: APM Terminals

APM Terminals Poti has officially re-initiated the process of obtaining the necessary permits with a firm intention to build the new deep-water multipurpose port in Poti, Georgia. 

On February 11, 2020, APM Terminals submitted application to the Technical and Construction Supervision Agency to obtain the permit for land usage for construction of the new deep-water port in Poti.

This is initial stage of the three-stage formal procedure for construction permit issuance, said APM Terminals.

“By submitting our land usage applications, we once again emphasize our readiness to proceed. It is imperative that we get it expedited in order to have the go-live in Q2 2022 as planned. Our sincerest hope that this application will be looked upon favorably and that in the nearest future we can commence with our $250m of foreign direct investment and deploy our leading global expertise to build and successfully operate much needed deep-water port in Georgia,” said Keld Mosgaard Christensen, Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti.

As APM Terminals has clearly stated in recent discussions with the Government of Georgia, the company is fully committed to expand Poti Sea Port to provide Georgia with a modern gateway that will serve vessels of the Panamax class and greatly contribute to the country’s economy by increasing capacity of the logistic corridor.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Sines Development on the Way

Following the signing of the contract for the East Breakwater enlargement project, the expansion works of the Port ...

read more →

Plan Presented for Poti Sea Port

APM Terminals Poti has presented its plans for the creation of a deep-water port to the Government of Georgia. The ...

read more →

Centerm Expansion Update

﻿ The Port of Vancouver has just released the latest video update on their Centerm Expansion and South Shore Access ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Khalifa Port Expansion on the Way

After seven record years of operational growth, Abu Dhabi Ports flagship Khalifa Port is now set for further ...

read more →

Port Freeport Project on the Way

Port Freeport Commissioners have approved a $129.6 million contract with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for the ...

read more →

Poti Port Project Kicks Off

The PACE Group officially launched the construction of a new terminal at Poti Port, western Georgia, yesterday. ...

read more →

Centerm Dredging in Full Swing

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has released a new update about the port’s Centerm Expansion Project and ...

read more →

Tema New Terminal Operational

After 35 months of hard work, the Tema Port Terminal 3 is now operational and ready to accommodate its 1st ...

read more →

MedPort Tangier Opens Its Doors

APM Terminals Medport Tangier container terminal, a collaboration between Moroccan port TangerMed and Danish ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Diversion Project Not Impacted

The Fargo Moorhead Diversion Board of Authority has voted to appeal the decision by the Buffalo-Red River Watershed ...

read more →

USACE Event in Clinton Township

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, will host an informational outreach event entitled “Waterways, ...

read more →

BAM Wraps Up Saqr Port Project

BAM International, the operating company of Royal BAM Group active outside Europe, has successfully completed Phase ...

read more →

Wahkiakum Gets USACE Permit

After a long and often frustrating permitting process, Wahkiakum County has received the final, authorized permit ...

read more →

Pace Terminal Agreement Inked

Acting President of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), Mr. David Bohigian, and representatives of ...

read more →

GLDD Wraps Up Big Bend Dredge

The Big Bend Channel expansion scheme is complete – a year ahead of schedule, Port Tampa Bay said in its ...

read more →