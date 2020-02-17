Moscow Hosts Third International Dredging Forum

Image source: PortNews

The Third Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress will be held on February 26-27, 2020 in Moscow, Russia.

According to the organizers – the maritime industry media group PortNews, infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth.

Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects.

It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works.

Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia's leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress "Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging" in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

