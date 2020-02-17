Moscow Hosts Third International Dredging Forum

zoom Image source: PortNews

The Third Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress will be held on February 26-27, 2020 in Moscow, Russia.

According to the organizers – the maritime industry media group PortNews, infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth.

Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects.

It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works.

Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

