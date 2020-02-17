VBA’s Lincolnshire Scheme Shortlisted for ICE Award

zoom Image source: VolkerStevin

VBA’s Lincolnshire Lakes Flood Defense Scheme has been shortlisted for Project of the Year at the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Yorkshire and Humber Awards 2020.

The flood defense scheme was designed to increase flood protection for businesses and communities along the banks of the River Trent.

Delivered under the Environment Agency’s Water and Environment Management Framework, the project was led by North Lincolnshire Council and delivered by VBA (a joint venture comprising VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and Atkins an SNC Lavalin company). Design and project management was undertaken by Mott MacDonald.

The project ran from August 2017 until August 2019.

Lincolnshire Lakes Flood Defense Scheme is one of three projects from across the region to be shortlisted for the Centenary Award which recognizes projects valued at £5m or over. Other shortlisted projects in this category include Mercia School in Sheffield and Whitby Piers Coast Protection Scheme.

The ICE Yorkshire and Humber awards are held annually to showcase the outstanding work completed during the past year by civil engineers in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

The awards are divided into three categories. Projects with a cost in excess of £5m will compete for the Centenary Award; those under £5m can apply for the Smeaton Award, and those concerned with studies and research can compete for the Sir John Fowler Award.

This year’s winners will be revealed at the ICE’s annual black-tie gala dinner at Sheffield City Hall on 6 March, sponsored by Mott Macdonald, Balfour Beatty and YORhub.