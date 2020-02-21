IADC Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation in Singapore
This year, from 5-9 October 2020, the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) will host their Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation again in Singapore.
The Seminar was developed for both technical and non-technical professionals in dredging-related industries, from newcomers in the field of dredging to higher-level consultants, advisers at port and harbor authorities, offshore companies and other organisations that have to execute dredging projects.
It will provide attendees with a wealth of knowledge and a better understanding of the fascinating dredging industry.
IN THE CLASSROOM
There is no other dredging seminar that includes workshop exercises covering a complete tender process, from start to finish.
The in-depth lectures are given by dredging experts from IADC member companies whose practical knowledge and experience add extra value to classroom lessons.
Amongst the subjects covered are:
- the development of new ports and maintenance of existing ports,
- project development: from preparation to realization,
- descriptions of types of dredging equipment,
- costing of projects,
- types of dredging projects, and
- environmental aspects of dredging.
OUTSIDE THE CLASSROOM
Seeing is believing. Activities outside the classroom are equally as important, said IADC.
A site visit is therefore an integral element in the learning process.
This gives the participants the opportunity to see dredging equipment first-hand and to gain a better understanding of the extent of dredging activity.