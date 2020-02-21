IADC Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation in Singapore

Image source: IADC

This year, from 5-9 October 2020, the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) will host their Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation again in Singapore.

The Seminar was developed for both technical and non-technical professionals in dredging-related industries, from newcomers in the field of dredging to higher-level consultants, advisers at port and harbor authorities, offshore companies and other organisations that have to execute dredging projects.

It will provide attendees with a wealth of knowledge and a better understanding of the fascinating dredging industry.

IN THE CLASSROOM

There is no other dredging seminar that includes workshop exercises covering a complete tender process, from start to finish.

The in-depth lectures are given by dredging experts from IADC member companies whose practical knowledge and experience add extra value to classroom lessons.

Amongst the subjects covered are:

  • the development of new ports and maintenance of existing ports,
  • project development: from preparation to realization,
  • descriptions of types of dredging equipment,
  • costing of projects,
  • types of dredging projects, and
  • environmental aspects of dredging.

OUTSIDE THE CLASSROOM

Seeing is believing. Activities outside the classroom are equally as important, said IADC.

A site visit is therefore an integral element in the learning process.

This gives the participants the opportunity to see dredging equipment first-hand and to gain a better understanding of the extent of dredging activity.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

