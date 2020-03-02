IADC Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation in Singapore

zoom Image source: IADC

This year, from 5-9 October 2020, the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) will host their Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation again in Singapore.

The Seminar was developed for both technical and non-technical professionals in dredging-related industries, from newcomers in the field of dredging to higher-level consultants, advisers at port and harbor authorities, offshore companies and other organisations that have to execute dredging projects.

It will provide attendees with a wealth of knowledge and a better understanding of the fascinating dredging industry.

IN THE CLASSROOM

There is no other dredging seminar that includes workshop exercises covering a complete tender process, from start to finish.

The in-depth lectures are given by dredging experts from IADC member companies whose practical knowledge and experience add extra value to classroom lessons.

Amongst the subjects covered are:

the development of new ports and maintenance of existing ports,

project development: from preparation to realization,

descriptions of types of dredging equipment,

costing of projects,

types of dredging projects, and

environmental aspects of dredging.

OUTSIDE THE CLASSROOM

Seeing is believing. Activities outside the classroom are equally as important, said IADC.

A site visit is therefore an integral element in the learning process.

This gives the participants the opportunity to see dredging equipment first-hand and to gain a better understanding of the extent of dredging activity.