GLDD Hosts TSHD Ellis Island Tour

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) last week hosted visitors from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), SC Aquarium and other Charleston Deepening environmental stakeholders aboard their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ellis Island.

“While giving our visitors a firsthand look at our operations and proactive measures we’re taking to protect endangered species, we were able to learn more from our guests about the habits and behaviors of Atlantic short nose sturgeon, sea turtles, and right whales. The collaboration enhances our ability to advance our shared interest in improving the technology and processes being used to protect these animals,” said the company in their latest announcement.

During the tour, GLDD Project Director, Dave Johanson, explained how GLDD’s dragheads are designed to interact with the sea floor in a manner that protects local animals.

According to S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO, Jim Newsome, a 52-foot deep harbor will accommodate 19,000 twenty-foot equivalent container unit (TEU) vessels drafting 50 feet or more without navigation or tidal restrictions.