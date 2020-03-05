Fifth Missouri River Levee System Returned to Full Height

Image source: USACE

As of Monday, repairs on the Missouri River Levee System L-550 returned the entirety of the levee system to its pre-flood height, informs the Army Corps’ Omaha District.

USACE also added that repair efforts remain ongoing on this levee system, such as relief well testing and replacement.

Although the system has been returned to its pre-flood height, there is still an elevated risk until all of the damages on the levee system can be repaired.

This is the fifth Missouri River Levee System that we have returned to full height, providing critical repairs in advance of the upcoming runoff season. While there is still a lot of work to be done on this levee system, this does mark a major accomplishment for the team,” said Brendan Kight, Area Engineer for the Flood Recovery Construction Office.

There are more than 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, and tributaries that experienced significant flood damage since March 2019.

Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair of the levee system efforts will take an extended period of time to complete.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Contract for Final Repairs on L-550

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District has awarded a $37.4 million construction contract to Weston ...

read more →

Missouri Levee Repair Project

Two outlet breaches on the Missouri River Levee System L-594 were closed on Saturday, reported the Army Corps. ...

read more →

Platte River Breach Closed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, has completed the initial breach repair along the right bank of ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

Repairs Continue on L-550 Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District closed a sixth breach along Missouri River Levee System L-550, ...

read more →

Repairing Platte Levee System

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District awarded an approximately $9.2 million levee repair contract ...

read more →

New Breaches Closed Along L-550

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, closed three breaches along Missouri River Levee System L-550, ...

read more →

$58.3M Contract for Aptim

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $58.3 million construction contract to Aptim Federal ...

read more →

New Closures on L-575 System

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District closed two outlet breaches on the Missouri River Levee ...

read more →

Klutina Wins Missouri Deal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded last week a $12 million construction contract to Klutina ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Missouri Levee Repairs Continue

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District continues to complete repairs after record flooding earlier this ...

read more →

Watson (MO) Levee Closed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District completed a breach closure on levee L550 near Watson, Missouri ...

read more →

Repairing Missouri River Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $10.3 million construction contract to repair the ...

read more →

Bartlett Levee Work Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, yesterday successfully completed the initial breach closure on ...

read more →

Contract for L550 Levee Repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District awarded a $22.1 million contract to Weston Solutions of ...

read more →

Union Dike Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, has awarded a contract for an emergency levee breach repair on ...

read more →