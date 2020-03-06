WEDA Annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’20

Image source: GLDD

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’20 will take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in downtown Houston from June 9-12, 2020.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Dredging: The Impacts of Climate Change”.

WEDA’s technical sessions at the Dredging Summit and Expo are the premiere venue to discuss the science and practice of dredging, navigation and marine engineering.

The Dredging Summit & Expo ’20 will bring together expert representatives of manufacturers, universities, research institutes, consultants, public authorities, and contractors working in the dredging, navigation, coastal and inland flood protection, deep-sea mining, offshore wind energy, oil and gas production fields, and providers of a broad range of services such as brokers, insurers, financiers, lawyers, and many more.

 

