USACE Extends Pool 6 Comment Period

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is extending its draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for the proposed dredged material management plan in Pool 6, near Winona, Minnesota. Comments will now be accepted through April 10.

The previous deadline was March 9.

USACE officials are extending the deadline in recognition of the public’s interest in the draft plan and to allow the community more time to study the plan and provide comments.

The draft plan outlines the transportation and land requirements required to manage dredged material removed from the Mississippi River in Pool 6 for the next 20 years. No decisions will be made with respect to changing the plan until the public comment period has closed, said USACE.

USACE planners have worked in collaboration with city of Winona and other agency partners on this planning effort for more than seven years and are optimistic that the extension will yield additional comments regarding the plan.

Pool 6 is a 14.4-mile stretch of the river from Lock and Dam 5A, in Fountain City, Wisconsin, to Lock and Dam 6 in Trempealeau, Wisconsin.

More than 8.5 million tons of commodities passed through Pool 6 in 2019 and nearly 11.3 million tons in 2018. These commodities include corn, soybeans, fertilizer, distillers grains and salt.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Pool 6 Plan Available

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has released its draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for a ...

read more →

Repairing Muskegon Breakwater

Repairs to the Muskegon South Breakwater Connector in Muskegon, Michigan, are currently underway with the initial ...

read more →

Tacoma Harbor Plan on Display

A public meeting on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tacoma Harbor Navigation Improvement Project draft feasibility ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

USACE Meeting in Stratford, CT

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, is seeking public comment on the Proposed Plan for ...

read more →

USACE Pool 2 Plan on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, recently released a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for ...

read more →

Open House on UMRR Pool 13

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Iowa Department of ...

read more →

Meetings on Long Beach Study

Two public meetings on the Draft Integrated Feasibility Report (Integrated Feasibility Study/Environmental Impact ...

read more →

Pool 5 EA Meeting This Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Paul District has released a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for ...

read more →

Public Meeting on Pool 4 DMMP

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, in partnership with the Wabasha Port Authority, will host a ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Goetz Dredging Pool 16 in Illinois

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District has just announced that the 20-inch cutterhead dredge Goetz ...

read more →

More Time for CAWS Comments

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, is extending the public comment period once again for the draft ...

read more →

CAWS Comment Period Extended

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, is extending the public comment period for the draft Chicago ...

read more →

Input Invited on Stirling Erosion

The City of Stirling, Western Australia, is working with the community to investigate engineering options to ...

read more →

Westport Slough Plan on Display

The USACE Portland District is seeking public comment on the Federal Navigation Channel Operations and Maintenance ...

read more →

Hammond Dredging Proposed

The City of Warrenton, Oregon, has applied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District to conduct ...

read more →