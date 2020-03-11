The Scope of Dredging in Russia Expected to Grow

Image source: PortNews

The scope of dredging and hydraulic engineering works in Russia is expected to grow this year, informs the maritime industry media group PortNews.

A series of 20 dredgers is to be built for operations on inland waterways with Damen sharing its innovative technologies with the industry.

Those and other topics were in the spotlight of the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”.

When speaking at the Congress, Andrey Lavrishchev, General Director of FSUE Rosmorport, said that the scope of dredging planned by FSUE Rosmorport for 2020 is to total 18.4 million cbm.

According to him, 8.6 million cbm of material is to be dredged under maintenance projects with 9.83 million cbm to be dredged under new projects.

The scope of dredging to be performed by Rosmorport’s own facilities is estimated at 7 million cbm, which is similar to the volumes of the previous year.

