IADC Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation in Delft

Image source: IADC

The International Association of Dredging Companies’ (IADC) Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation is set to take place on June 8-12, 2020, in Delft, the Netherlands.

Last year, 24 participants successfully finished this well-known five-day seminar.

“With this seminar, IADC strives to provide an understanding of the basics of dredging through lectures and workshops which are given by industry experts in a classroom setting for a hands-on experience. The workshop’s exercises cover a complete tender process for a fictional dredging project, from start to finish,” said IADC in its release.

All presentations and workshops are given by lecturers who are experts in the field of dredging (Boskalis, Jan De Nul, DEME and Van Oord).

The seminar also includes a site visit to the shipyard of dredging contractor Van Oord.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

IADC Seminar in Singapore

This year, from 5-9 October 2020, the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) will host their ...

read more →

IADC Safety Award

For several years, the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) Safety Award was granted to safety ...

read more →

Young Management Program

The International Association of Dredging Companies’ (IADC) Young Management Program started yesterday in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

IADC Dredging in Figures 2018

The 2018 edition of Dredging in Figures, an annual review of the global open dredging market by the International ...

read more →

IADC Seminar Starts in Mumbai

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has just announced that the 59th International Seminar ...

read more →

Damen Seminar in Latin America

Damen, in cooperation with Endratech, hosted their Dredging Seminar in Latin America last week. The Dredging ...

read more →

Young Author Award in Rotterdam

International Association of Dredging Companies – the global umbrella organisation for contractors in the private ...

read more →

3-Day Dredging Event in Mumbai

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) will be the host of a special 3-Day Dredging and ...

read more →

Damen Seminar in Latin America

Damen in cooperation with Endratech will next month launch their Dredging Seminar in Latin America. The Dredging ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

4th Nomination for Safety Award

IADC today announced the fourth nomination running to receive the Safety Award 2019 award – Jan de Nul’s Full ...

read more →

Second Nominee for Safety Award

In the coming weeks, IADC will publish fourteen nominations in the running to receive the Safety Award 2019 on its ...

read more →

Ria van Leeuwen Visits Mumbai

Last week IADC’s Ria van Leeuwen visited Mumbai, India, and meet executives from Mumbai Port Trust, DG Shipping, ...

read more →

DC Industrial New IADC Member

DC Industrial NV-SA/Group De Cloedt has become a member of the International Association of Dredging Companies ...

read more →

Damen Seminar in Brisbane

Damen Services Brisbane, the Queensland Service Hub for the international Damen Shipyards Group, is set to host a ...

read more →

IADC Dredging Seminar in June

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has announced that the Dredging and Reclamation Seminar ...

read more →