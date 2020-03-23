Teledyne Marine Introduces New Unmanned Survey Vessel

Image source: teledynemarine.com

Teledyne Marine has released a new unmanned survey vessel – the TELEDYNE Z-BOATTM 1800-T.

The survey vessel will be equipped with Trimble’s high-precision GNSS heading receiver and is compatible with Trimble® Marine Construction (TMC) software, enabling marine construction/dredging projects to run efficiently and be monitored in real time anywhere in the world.

THE TELEDYNE Z-BOATTM 1800-T, designed and manufactured by Teledyne Oceanscience, is a high-resolution shallow water hydrographic unmanned survey vehicle with the newly released Odom Hydrographic Echotrac E20 Singlebeam Echosounder and dual antenna Trimble BX992 GNSS heading receiver.

The boat’s small footprint allows access to areas that are simply too small, confined, or just unsafe for larger vessels.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Testing the Deep Dig-It Trencher

TenneT, with the help of Van Oord, is building the Hollandse Kust (South) offshore grid to the north of the ...

read more →

Scanwell Survey Vessel Launched

Chartwell Marine, a pioneer in next-generation vessel design, has announced the launch of their Scanwell shallow ...

read more →

Portsmouth Dredging in Early Feb.

Surveying and maintenance dredging of the HMNB Portsmouth is set to begin in early February, informs the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Building Below Zero VIDEO

﻿ BAM recently released the B1M video, documenting the company’s work in the Antarctic with the British Antarctic ...

read more →

Vigor Wins Essayons Contract

Vigor Marine LLC of Portland, Oregon, has won an $8 million contract for hopper dredge Essayons ship repair and ...

read more →

Damen Lays Keel for MAD 3500

A keel laying ceremony of a Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500 vessel, to be built for Hanson Aggregates Marine, ...

read more →

Port Angeles Shoreline Makeover

Planning is underway to remove the dock and jetty at the Rayonier Mill Site in Port Angeles Harbor, reports the ...

read more →

Work on Geo Ranger in Full Swing

The construction activities on the hydrographic research vessel Geo Ranger for Geo Plus B.V. are moving ahead ...

read more →

AUXILIA Naming Ceremony

Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld last week hosted a naming ceremony for S.T. Marine Support’s new Multi Cat AUXILIA. The ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Repairing Split Hopper Barge Nab

Jenkins Marine has contracted Manor Marine to provide slipway, repair and maintenance services for the split hopper ...

read more →

Surveys to Help Future Dredging

The National Land Agency (NLA) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that ...

read more →

TSHD Hein on Class Special Survey

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Hein, owned by Van Der Kamp International Dredging BV, is a regular ...

read more →

New Addition to Transnet Fleet

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has taken delivery of a new survey craft as the latest acquisition in its ...

read more →

1st Job for Van Oord's Werkendam

The world’s first LNG-powered crane vessel – Werkendam – started work on its first project this ...

read more →

Hornsea 2 Contract for Boskalis

Boskalis has won the offshore export cable installation contract for the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm, located ...

read more →