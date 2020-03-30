Sea Isle City Beach Replenishment Postponed

Sea Isle City Business Administrator, George Savastano, informed the City Council members at their March 24 meeting that beach replenishment, scheduled for the spring, has been postponed to mid-June.

Previously, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was awarded a $32.5 million contract by the state for beach replenishment in Sea Isle City, Strathmere and Ocean City.

The contract, with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC, of Oak Brook, Ill., will dredge more than 2.4 million cubic yards of sand for the three communities.

Sea Isle City’s portion will target the beaches from approximately 28th to 52nd streets and from 74th Street to Townsend’s Inlet.