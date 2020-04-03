Collaroy Seawall Project VIDEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The NSW Government’s Soil Conservation Service specialist staff were engaged recently by the Northern Beaches Council to construct the 250m rock revetment seawall in front of the Collaroy Beach carpark.

The Collaroy area suffered extensive erosion damage in the June 2016 east coast low swells and is threatened by further erosion events. This infrastructure will protect this public asset against erosion caused by storm events.

The seawall used geotextile fabric and around 14,000 tonnes of sandstone to construct and resulted in a stable site that can be used and enjoyed by the public.