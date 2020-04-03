Collaroy Seawall Project VIDEO

The NSW Government’s Soil Conservation Service specialist staff were engaged recently by the Northern Beaches Council to construct the 250m rock revetment seawall in front of the Collaroy Beach carpark.

The Collaroy area suffered extensive erosion damage in the June 2016 east coast low swells and is threatened by further erosion events. This infrastructure will protect this public asset against erosion caused by storm events.

The seawall used geotextile fabric and around 14,000 tonnes of sandstone to construct and resulted in a stable site that can be used and enjoyed by the public.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Shute Harbor Project Kicks Off

Works have begun on site to rebuild the Shute Harbor marine facility, Whitsunday Regional Council reports.  The ...

read more →

Mackley Completes Gosport Work

Mackley has completed a six-week project to repair flood defenses at Stokes Bay on the frontage at Gosport in ...

read more →

New Seawall for Consuelo

The Philippines’ Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Surigao del Sur 1st District ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Gamuda JV Wins $227M Deal

A Malaysian-Taiwanese joint-venture firm, owned 70% by Gamuda Bhd, has won a $227 million contract to construct a ...

read more →

Port-La-Nouvelle Deal Awarded

The Occitanie/Pyrénées-Méditerranée Region has awarded a contract for the port expansion of Port-La-Nouvelle, in ...

read more →

Gosport Seawall Works Begin

Repair works on the damaged sections of the seawall and splashwall along Stokes Bay Road in Gosport, UK, are set to ...

read more →

Flynns Beach Seawall Almost Done

The new Flynns Beach seawall and surrounding improvements are almost finished, reports the Port Macquarie-Hastings ...

read more →

Seawall Work Completed in QLD

The Whitsunday Regional Council has officially opened several major restoration projects following Ex-Tropical ...

read more →

Replacing Emma Schmitz Seawall

The Army Corps’ Seattle District has awarded a $3 million contract to Redside Construction based in ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

VIDEO: The 18th Caisson in Place

﻿ Anse du Portier Monaco has just released the latest update on their land reclamation project, saying that the ...

read more →

Replacing Duxbury's Seawall

The Town of Duxbury, MA, Department of Public Works, is seeking a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of ...

read more →

Emma Schmitz Seawall Meeting

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host an Open House Tuesday, July 16, ...

read more →

Portchester Scheme Kicks Off

Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership – ESCP said in its latest announcement that the repair works along Cador ...

read more →

BAM Wins Dawlish Contract

Network Rail has awarded the contract for reconstruction of the Dawlish seawall to BAM Nuttall ahead of work ...

read more →

Dawlish Seawall Gets OK

Teignbridge District Council yesterday approved Network Rail’s plans to deliver a new seawall at Dawlish that will ...

read more →