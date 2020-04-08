KEU Inc. Wins Levee Contract in Nebraska

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District has awarded a $1.68 million construction contract to KEU Inc. of Vancouver, Washington, to repair the Union and No Name Dike Levee System between Valley and Fremont, Nebraska.

The contract will allow the team to fully repair the system damaged during the March 2019 flooding. It is estimated that there are more than 1300 structures and property worth $1 billion behind the system.

“This Platte River levee system is very important to the nation and the communities of Fremont and Valley, Nebraska. Getting this contract awarded is a significant milestone in restoring this damaged levee system to its pre-flood condition, and reducing the flood risk for the landowners and communities behind the levee system,” said Justin Ketelsen, project manager, Omaha District Systems Restoration Team.

There are more than 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers and tributaries that experienced significant flood damage since March 2019.

Due to the magnitude of damage along those levees, repair efforts will take an extended period of time to complete.