Tema Land Reclamation Complete

Image source: China Communications Construction

With about 126m² of land reclaimed from the sea, the reclamation works of the Ghana Tema New Container Terminal Project, undertaken by China Communications Construction’s subsidiary CHEC, were successfully finished recently.

As the largest hydraulic project in Ghana at the moment, the project – which mainly includes construction of a 3,558 m long breakwater and four 150,000 tonne-class deepwater berths – is expected to be completed in May 2020.

According to China Communications Construction, the project will further enhance Tema Port’s position as a hub port in West Africa as well as strengthen Ghana’s trade contacts with its neighboring countries.

 

