EPA Inks Detroit River Sediment Cleanup Deal

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has signed a $2.9 million agreement to remediate contaminated sediment along the Detroit River in Detroit, Michigan.

The contaminated sediment is within the Detroit River Area of Concern (AOC), identified by the United States and Canada as one of 43 toxic hotspots in the Great Lakes basin. Work will be funded through a Great Lakes Legacy Act cost-sharing partnership with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

“EPA is proud to play a role in the transformation of Detroit’s riverfront through a public-private partnership under the GLRI,” said Regional Administrator and Great Lakes National Program Manager Kurt Thiede“This sediment cleanup will allow for further expansion of the Detroit Riverwalk, creating recreational space for the city while bringing the Detroit River AOC one step closer to delisting.”

“Throughout my time in office, one of my main priorities has been to fight for a clean and safe environment for my constituents,” added Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (MI-14). “Once again, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative proves to be an invaluable resource for improving our Great Lakes, and in this case, providing Detroiters with a new space to enjoy the riverfront free from contaminants.”

The project will remediate approximately 13,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediments located along the Detroit River just downstream of the MacArthur Bridge that leads to Belle Isle.

EPA will isolate and stabilize the contaminated sediment with a “cap” made of clean material. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy will cover the sediment cap with stone rip rap, which will stabilize an aging seawall and provide geophysical support for the riverwalk.

The Conservancy has agreed to contribute up to 35% of the project cost of $2.9 million. Construction is slated to begin this summer.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

EPA Modifies Massena PCBs Plan

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has modified a plan to address sediment contaminated with ...

read more →

St. Louis River AOC Deal Inked

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has signed a $4.5 million agreement to remediate contaminated ...

read more →

Munger Landing Plan on the Table

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), with input from the public, has selected a cleanup remedy for the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Donna Canal Cleanup Underway

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has begun removal of PCB contaminated sediment at the Donna ...

read more →

Detroit District Projects Continue

The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2021 includes more than $5.9 billion in discretionary funding for the Civil ...

read more →

Whakatane Dredging Begins

Maintenance dredging is expected to be carried out in the Whakatāne River next week, according to the New ...

read more →

Detroit District Reports Busy 2019

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District recently completed a busy fiscal year 2019 awarding 204 ...

read more →

Detroit River Plan Announced

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has signed a $2.5 million agreement to design a project that will ...

read more →

Kalamazoo Cleanup to Continue

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a $245 million agreement for the cleanup of the Allied ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Kalamazoo River CAG Event

An Environmental Protection Agency community advisory group (CAG) will host a meeting to discuss the cleanup of a ...

read more →

Suit Filed Over Hudson Cleanup

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental ...

read more →

CERB to Meet in Detroit

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, has just announced that the 96th Coastal Engineering Research ...

read more →

$26M for Grand Calumet Cleanup

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has just announced that a $26 million cleanup will begin this month ...

read more →

Lower Willamette River Deal Inked

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced an agreement in principle with the city of Portland ...

read more →

Milestone for Howards Bay

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday announced a $13.8 million cleanup of Howards Bay in ...

read more →