Temporary Deviation to Support Kissimmee River Restoration Gets OK

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District has just announced the approval of a planned temporary deviation to the 1981 Lake Kissimmee, Hatchineha and Cypress Interim Regulation Schedule.

Major General Diana Holland, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division, approved the planned deviation to raise the regulation schedule to facilitate Kissimmee River Restoration Project (KRRP) construction through June 1, 2021.

“Completing construction on the Kissimmee River Restoration Project is a priority for the Jacksonville District,” said Tim Gysan, Senior Project Manager. “Receiving the approval for this planned temporary deviation gives us flexibility as we work to maintain the on-site conditions required for our contractors to continue their work at multiple construction locations simultaneously.”

Remaining construction includes Kissimmee River backfill and the S-69 U-shaped weir completion. Lake Kissimmee, Hatchineha, and Cypress are regulated by a single structure, S-65, located at the outlet of Lake Kissimmee. S-65 is a spillway located at the head of the C-38 canal.

The intent of the planned temporary deviation is to limit Lake Kissimmee releases to no more than 900 cubic feet per second (cfs) in order to facilitate KRR construction in Reach 2 and Reach 3, which are located south of the Kissimmee River junction with the Istokpoga Canal.

The planned temporary deviation provides operational flexibility to the South Florida Water Management District, increasing the likelihood of providing flows within the optimum range for Corps construction.