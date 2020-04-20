New Dates for IADC Events

Image source: IADC

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has been following the Dutch Government’s advisory measures with regard to limiting the spread of the virus.

IADC had plans to host two events in June in The Netherlands. Both of these events are postponed.

The events schedule for this year is now as follows:

  • Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation in Delft, initially planned for 8-12 June, will be moved to September. The new dates will be announced as soon as possible;
  • CEDA-IADC Course Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure in The Hague, initially planned for 23-24 June, will be moved to 1 – 2 December.

At this time, the date for the Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation organised for 5 – 9 October in Singapore is not affected.

 

