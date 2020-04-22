IADC Safety Award for Supply Chain Organizations

Image source: IADC

For several years, the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) Safety Award was granted to safety innovations made for the dredging industry.

IADC just announced that as of 2020, two safety awards will be given: one to a dredging organization and a second will be granted to a supply chain organization active in the dredging industry.

This concerns subcontractors and suppliers of goods and services.

As IADC we realize that suppliers of dredging contractors play an important role in increasing safety by offering innovative solutions with the help of the latest technical developments,” said René Kolman, Secretary General at IADC.

Our Safety Award is intended to encourage the development of safety skills on the job and to reward people and companies demonstrating diligence in safety awareness in the performance of their profession. The Award will continue to recognize the exceptional safety performance of a particular project, product, ship, team or employees.”

The IADC Safety Award seeks to:

  • stimulate ideas in the workplace;
  • encourage the development of safety skills on the job and safety awareness;
  • reward people and companies who make it possible to work safer;
  • reward those who demonstrate special diligence in safety awareness in performing their profession.

In September 2020 the IADC Board of Directors will present the winners at the IADC Annual General Meeting in Krakow, Poland.

 

