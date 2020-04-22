Protecting Cotton Tree Coastline from Erosion

Image source: sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au

Work is currently underway on the Maroochy Groyne Field Renewal project to help maintain and protect the Cotton Tree coastline from erosion, after some sections of the existing structures were identified for renewal, Sunshine Coast Regional Council reports. 

The groyne will be renewed with geotextile containers, also known as geobags or geofabric bags which are filled with sand, and placed perpendicular to the shoreline to interrupt wave action, capture sand and provide an erosion buffer.

Sunshine Coast Council Coastal Engineer, Georgia Keeshan, explained that the entrance to the Maroochy River naturally migrated due to coastal and estuarine movements.

“In 1990 the river entrance migrated south which caused erosive pressure at the Cotton Tree Holiday Park. In response, in 2003, council constructed a number of groynes and sections of seawall to help protect the much loved holiday park and adjacent shoreline,” Ms Keeshan said.

“Extensive community consultation as well as significant research has been undertaken into the best and latest technology in developing the renewal project.

“Our innovative coastal team worked closely with industry specialists including researchers, container manufacturers and engineers from the Water Research Laboratory at the University of New South Wales, before testing the different types of design structures that could be utilized on-site at Maroochydore.”

Stage one of the project will focus on renewing the northern-most groyne structures (Groyne #3 and Groyne #4), along with the seawall surrounding Cotton Tree Holiday Park.

Work started earlier this week (Monday 20, April) and is expected to wrap up in September – depending on weather and tidal conditions.

