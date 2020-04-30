Copenhagen to Host WODCON XXIII Dredging Conference

Johan Pennekamp Chair of the WODCON XXIII Organising Committee.

Following the successful WODCON XXII conference, organized by the Chinese chapter of the Eastern Dredging Association (EADA) in Shanghai this April, the host of the next WODCON, CEDA, announced the details for the next congress in the series.

WODCON XXIII will take place from 16th-20th May 2022, at the Tivoli Congress Centre, Copenhagen, Denmark, and the theme will be ‘Dredging is changing’.

Not only is dredging, as an activity, always primarily targeted to modify the environment, it is also changing in terms of the positive impacts it can have on the natural and socio-economic environment.

Johan Pennekamp, Chair of the WODCON XXIII Organizing Committee, explained the thinking behind the theme by saying, “Apart from stating that our way of dredging is changing – just think: advances in dredging technology, novel solutions for adaptation to climate change, nature-based approaches, circular design, benefits/value for all stakeholders, corporate social responsibility, sustainable approach – these three words actually have a more philosophical depth too.”

He added, “Dredging always means changing the environment whether it is capital dredging or even maintenance. Dredging always aims to create a new or improved situation and this aspect is quite often not recognized or appreciated!”

The words of the Organizing Committee Chair were supported and illustrated by a spectacular video which can now be downloaded from the official website of WODCON XXIII.

CEDA also announced the first committed sponsor to the congress, Rohde Nielsen, inviting members of the worldwide dredging community to demonstrate their support to the single most important event where the worldwide dredging community meets.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Getting Ready for Oceanside Work

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers yesterday held a pre-dredge conference call regarding the upcoming Oceanside ...

read more →

Fugro Wins Copenhagen Contract

Danish consulting firm COWI has awarded Fugro a nearshore geotechnical site investigation for CPH City & Port ...

read more →

All Set for CEDA Dredging Days

CEDA Dredging Days 2019, the flagship conference of the Central Dredging Association (CEDA), will be held from 7-8 ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

USACE to Host Meeting in Pinole

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco District, will host a public meeting on Wednesday, November 13, to ...

read more →

WEDA Fall 2019 Event in Texas

The Board of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has announced that their Fall 2019 ...

read more →

WEDA Pacific Chapter in California

The Western Dredging Association is gearing up for the Pacific Chapter WEDA Fall 2019 Conference that will be held ...

read more →

Eastern Chapter in Wilmington, DE

The Board of the Eastern Chapter has announced that the Eastern Chapter Western Dredging Association Fall 2019 ...

read more →

Speaker Confirmed for IADC Event

Mr. Kabir Bin Anwar, Secretary at the Ministry of Water Resources in Bangladesh has been just confirmed as a ...

read more →

Pittsburgh to Host the PORTS '19

Coasts, Oceans, Ports and Rivers Institute (COPRI) will be the organizer of the fifteenth international port and ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

IHC to Attend 'Dredging in India'

Royal IHC has just announced that they will attend the annual ‘Dredging in India’ conference, which takes place at ...

read more →

Mumbai Hosts Dredging in India

The Indian Infrastructure magazine has announced that their 10th annual conference ‘Dredging in India’ will take ...

read more →

Dr. Murali at IADC Conference

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has confirmed Dr. Kantharaj Murali, Ocean Engineering ...

read more →

'Perspectives on Dredging' in July

Australia has experienced unprecedented levels of dredging over the last two decades and recently there has been a ...

read more →

Ocean City Meeting This Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, will host a public meeting this week, May 30, to discuss and ...

read more →

Chicago to Host WEDA 2019 Event

Western Dredging Association (WEDA) 2019 Summit & Expo will be held at the Hilton Chicago on Michigan Avenue in ...

read more →