Royal IHC, Douala Port Authority Continue Their Cooperation

zoom Image source: Royal IHC

Cameroon’s Port Authority of Douala (PAD) has acquired high-tech equipment from Royal IHC to support their dredging activities.

As part of measures to autonomously manage its dredging activities, the management of the PAD acquired an IHC Beaver 50 cutter suction dredger (CSD) and a DMC work boat.

This first order will soon be completed by an IHC Easydredge trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) with a 3,000m³ hopper capacity. The vessel will be used to dredge the access channel to the port of Douala-Bonabéri, said IHC in their release.

“The IHC Easydredge is a product within IHC’s successful standardized range of dredging vessels. The flexible concept, available in four models and with hopper capacities ranging from 500 to 4,000m³, is ideal for most common maintenance and land reclamation projects,” said IHC.

PAD’s Easydredge is designed with sufficient space to house various options, and can be customized so that it can adapt to its dedicated working environment, said the company.

Beyond the acquisition of dredging equipment, the cooperation also includes an extensive training and support program aimed at developing and strengthening the skills of PAD’s technical staff at a high level.