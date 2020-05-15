CSD MOHAB MAMEESH Hits the Water

Image source: IHC

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and Royal IHC (IHC) successfully launched cutter suction dredger (CSD) MOHAB MAMEESH today, Friday, 15 May.

The launching ceremony took place at IHC’s shipyard in Krimpen a/d IJssel, The Netherlands.

The 29,190kW heavy-duty rock CSD has been specifically designed in close cooperation with SCA, and will be used to maintain and improve the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas.

The vessel, characterised by its long slender shape and high spud towers, will have an overall length of 147.4 metres and provide a maximum dredging depth of 35 metres. Equipped with one submerged – and two inboard – dredge pumps, the installed cutter power will be 4,800kW.

Launching the MOHAB MAMEESH dredger reflects the fruitful strategic cooperation between IHC and SCA, on which we count to modernise our fleet of dredgers with advanced units,” commented the Suez Canal Authority’s Chairman and Managing Director Admiral Osama Rabie.

IHC’s CEO Gerben Eggink added: “Our strong partnership with SCA has resulted in the build of a powerful and impressive vessel that will enable it to execute work at a top level while opening up the full potential of the vessel. We are proud that, in these challenging times, we have achieved this milestone and are therefore grateful for the commitment and hard work of everyone involved.”

This CSD is one of two vessels currently under construction at IHC for SCA. The sister vessel, the 26TH OF JULY, is expected to be launched in the autumn of 2020.

 

